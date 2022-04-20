Elrond (EGLD) One Day Volume Tops $201.88 Million

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 20th. Elrond has a total market cap of $3.65 billion and approximately $201.88 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for $167.42 or 0.00398698 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Elrond has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elrond alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.52 or 0.00191759 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00040766 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00046728 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00010566 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 21,816,940 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.