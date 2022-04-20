Electroneum (ETN) Market Cap Reaches $97.10 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $97.10 million and approximately $169,013.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 156.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,917,859,248 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

