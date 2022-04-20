Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Short Interest Update

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the March 15th total of 4,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,147,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Electric Last Mile Solutions stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ELMS shares. Colliers Securities downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 1,633.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc, a commercial electric vehicle solutions company, focuses on designing, engineering, manufacturing, and customizing electric ‘last mile' delivery and utility vehicles. It offers Class 1 commercial electric vehicle in the U.S. market and focuses on producing Class 3 Urban Utility electric vehicle.

