Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Short Interest Update

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the March 15th total of 4,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,147,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.
Electric Last Mile Solutions stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ELMS shares. Colliers Securities downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.
Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc, a commercial electric vehicle solutions company, focuses on designing, engineering, manufacturing, and customizing electric ‘last mile' delivery and utility vehicles. It offers Class 1 commercial electric vehicle in the U.S. market and focuses on producing Class 3 Urban Utility electric vehicle.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS)
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Constellation Brands Stock is Launching Towards New Highs
- 3 Analyst Favorite Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Does PNC Financial Stock Belong in Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.