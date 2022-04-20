Efforce (WOZX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $74.05 Million

Efforce (WOZX) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. In the last week, Efforce has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Efforce coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Efforce has a market capitalization of $74.05 million and approximately $710,828.00 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00033794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00104142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Efforce

Efforce is a coin. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 coins. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial . The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com . Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

Efforce Coin Trading

