Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.52.

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $1,362,907.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,326 shares in the company, valued at $18,787,888.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $2,126,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,859 shares of company stock valued at $24,110,684. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

EW stock traded up $4.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.59. 47,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,624,498. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.16. The stock has a market cap of $79.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

