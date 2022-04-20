Edgeware (EDG) Trading Down 6.3% This Week

Edgeware (EDG) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $28.67 million and approximately $369,179.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Edgeware

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,801,742,442 coins and its circulating supply is 6,117,940,279 coins. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

