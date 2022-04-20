Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

NYSE EXG opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $10.81.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the third quarter worth $124,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

