Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of ETV stock opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average is $16.01. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $16.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETV. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

