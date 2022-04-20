Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE:EOI opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $20.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,876,000 after buying an additional 26,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 11.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after buying an additional 54,581 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 276,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after buying an additional 20,814 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

