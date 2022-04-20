Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 4.5% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETN traded up $3.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.67. 12,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,939. The company has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.84. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.94.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

