Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 17,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EMN opened at $109.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMN. Bank of America lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

In related news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

