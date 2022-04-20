East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the March 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.36. The company had a trading volume of 24,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $65.87 and a one year high of $93.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.59.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $477.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 266.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

