East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 686,200 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the March 15th total of 899,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

East Stone Acquisition stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39. East Stone Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in East Stone Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,035,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in East Stone Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in East Stone Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition during the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 162.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 12,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on businesses primarily operating in the financial services industry or businesses providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

