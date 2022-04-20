Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.81

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$20.81 and last traded at C$20.84, with a volume of 276115 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$21.45.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DND shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.00 price objective on shares of Dye & Durham in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.45, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 7.68. The stock has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$26.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.49.

Dye & Durham ( TSE:DND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$109.63 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Dye & Durham Limited will post 1.2799998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

About Dye & Durham (TSE:DND)

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

