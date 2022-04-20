DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.22. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $28.57 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.70.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 166.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

