Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Trading Down 8.1% Over Last Week (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $4,062.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0774 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

