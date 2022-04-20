DubaiCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $552,181.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00051004 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00016541 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005266 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000853 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

