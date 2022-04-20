Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Short Interest Update

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 400,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.71.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,498 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,351.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald M. Underwood sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $121,901.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000.

NYSE DRQ traded down $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $34.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,419. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.10. Dril-Quip has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $41.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.26.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.32). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The business had revenue of $77.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Dril-Quip announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dril-Quip (Get Rating)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.