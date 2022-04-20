DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.93

Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.93 and traded as high as $10.02. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 185,480 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on DRDGOLD from $18.00 to $18.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.1328 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DRDGOLD by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 204.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 1,190.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

