DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Stock Price Down 6%

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.41 and last traded at $11.41. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 13.01, a current ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

DoubleDown Interactive ( NASDAQ:DDI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.49 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $652,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Ellen's Road to Riches games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

