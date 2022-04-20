Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DCI. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Donaldson stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.81. The stock had a trading volume of 382,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,505. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

