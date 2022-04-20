Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $177.14

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $177.14 and last traded at $176.64, with a volume of 11072 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $171.87.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.70.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.7% in the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.1% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.