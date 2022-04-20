DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Price Down 8.4%

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) shares were down 8.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $93.31 and last traded at $93.47. Approximately 53,108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,534,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.03.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.29.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of -267.06 and a beta of 0.90.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 66,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,948 shares of company stock worth $3,317,010. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

