DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Gap Down to $27.71

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday. The stock had previously closed at $27.71, but opened at $26.94. DLocal shares last traded at $26.71, with a volume of 2,689 shares trading hands.

DLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on DLocal in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on DLocal in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. DLocal had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.17 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in DLocal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in DLocal by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DLocal by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DLocal by 1,092.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLocal Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

