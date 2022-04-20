Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd.

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a payout ratio of -4.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.00 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,904,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,948,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,101,000 after buying an additional 995,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,016,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 106,283 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,312,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,620,000 after acquiring an additional 76,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,942,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,184,000 after acquiring an additional 425,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

DHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

