DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.82. DISH Network reported earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $3.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,790,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,312,000 after buying an additional 115,532 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 162,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

DISH stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $25.84 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.14.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

