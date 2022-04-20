Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) Trading 3.2% Higher

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.79 and last traded at $62.19. 4,849,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 6,542,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.29.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $585,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $817,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 41,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,038 shares during the period.

