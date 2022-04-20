Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Shares Gap Down to $96.36

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $96.36, but opened at $93.50. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $93.67, with a volume of 5,540 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 66,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $771,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

