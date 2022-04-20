Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Gpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000.

NYSEARCA DFUS traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $48.14. 137,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,659. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.52 and a 52-week high of $52.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.24.

