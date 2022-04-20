Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) Shares Gap Up to $1.60

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.60, but opened at $1.65. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 52,973 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.
The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 160.16 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55.
Denison Mines Company Profile (NYSE:DNN)
Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
