Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $28.50

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.50 and last traded at $28.54, with a volume of 10773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.11.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DNLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.88.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.82.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 597.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $676,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $52,793.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,386. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,056,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,515,000 after buying an additional 46,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,110,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,741,000 after purchasing an additional 549,985 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,369,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,891,000 after purchasing an additional 959,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,027,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,030,000 after purchasing an additional 229,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,982,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,015,000 after purchasing an additional 15,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

