Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Trading Up 0.4%

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.58 and last traded at $21.58. Approximately 208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Demant A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Demant A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average of $22.93.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.