Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0664 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of DDF stock opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $12.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

