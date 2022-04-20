DeFiner (FIN) Price Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days

DeFiner (FIN) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 20th. DeFiner has a market capitalization of $5.69 million and approximately $449,069.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiner coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0645 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFiner has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiner Profile

FIN is a coin. It was first traded on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,204,590 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiner’s official website is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DeFiner

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

