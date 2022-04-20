Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Sets New 1-Year High at $445.91

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $445.91 and last traded at $440.26, with a volume of 14094 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $437.82.

DE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.94.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $398.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.07. The company has a market capitalization of $135.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 5.6% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Deere & Company by 11.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 7.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 90,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,346,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

