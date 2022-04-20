DeepBrain Chain (DBC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $158,811.00

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $5.51 million and approximately $158,811.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 16.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

