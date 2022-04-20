DECOIN (DTEP) Market Capitalization Reaches $8.65 Million

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 20th. One DECOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DECOIN has a total market cap of $8.65 million and approximately $68,774.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003797 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000650 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000116 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000879 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 79,837,639 coins and its circulating supply is 56,682,200 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

