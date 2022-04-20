DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) to Issue $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

DCP Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 40.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DCP Midstream to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.4%.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Shares of DCP Midstream stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.01. The company had a trading volume of 56,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,668. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.33. DCP Midstream has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 3.18.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 14,044 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 910,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,034,000 after purchasing an additional 385,096 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,366,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,553,000 after purchasing an additional 311,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DCP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DCP Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About DCP Midstream (Get Rating)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.