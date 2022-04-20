Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Trading 3.2% Higher

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) traded up 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.48 and last traded at $8.39. 2,862 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 511,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.86.

Daseke ( NASDAQ:DSKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Daseke had a return on equity of 70.76% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $394.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Daseke by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,943,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,548,000 after acquiring an additional 23,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Daseke by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,488,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,940,000 after buying an additional 402,344 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Daseke by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 886,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Daseke by 11.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 797,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after buying an additional 83,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Daseke by 5.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 526,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. 37.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

