Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $95.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Darling Ingredients traded as high as $86.44 and last traded at $86.24, with a volume of 58745 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.68.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DAR. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 5,872 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $485,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $4,137,564.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,904. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.74.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

