DAOventures (DVD) Trading 24.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DAOventures (DVD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 20th. DAOventures has a total market cap of $358,924.78 and $316.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAOventures has traded 24.2% higher against the dollar. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for $0.0390 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAOventures alerts:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005189 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000164 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00008415 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007414 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About DAOventures

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.