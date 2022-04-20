Dai (DAI) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Dai coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Dai has a total market cap of $9.08 billion and $264.18 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00033755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00103802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai Profile

Dai (DAI) is a coin. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019.

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

