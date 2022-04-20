Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Short Interest Up 26.7% in March

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 487,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUBI. Stephens began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBI traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.08.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $210.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

