Curecoin (CURE) Market Capitalization Tops $1.08 Million

Curecoin (CURE) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Curecoin has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $5.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Curecoin has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.87 or 0.00272719 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014107 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001289 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000440 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Curecoin Coin Profile

Curecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,542,942 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

