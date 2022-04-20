Cue Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Trading Up 5.8%

Cue Health Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) traded up 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.63 and last traded at $6.58. 17,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 740,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cue Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cue Health from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cue Health from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Get Cue Health alerts:

Cue Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The healthcare company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Cue Health Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLTH. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cue Health in the third quarter worth about $591,000. AR Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cue Health in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cue Health in the third quarter worth about $1,417,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Cue Health in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Health during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000.

About Cue Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.