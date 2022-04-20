Cubiex (CBIX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.00

Cubiex (CBIX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 19th. Over the last week, Cubiex has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. Cubiex has a total market capitalization of $52,350.90 and approximately $2.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cubiex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00045108 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,067.57 or 0.07419385 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00038224 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,391.29 or 1.00111245 BTC.

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com . Cubiex’s official message board is medium.com/@CubiexeSports . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cubiex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cubiex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

