CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.97

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.97 and last traded at C$1.02, with a volume of 143083 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on CubicFarm Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded CubicFarm Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$2.30 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

The firm has a market cap of C$180.13 million and a PE ratio of -5.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.82.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

