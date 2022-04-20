CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives $52.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

NYSE:CUBE traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,965. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $40.69 and a 52-week high of $57.34.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.28 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 157.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 503.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

