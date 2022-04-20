CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.46

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$18.46 and last traded at C$18.45, with a volume of 32992 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.0699 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.89%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

