CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stake Raised by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,886,000 after buying an additional 7,338,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,355,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,271 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 16,210.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,574,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,624 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,477,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,389 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

Shares of CSX opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

About CSX (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.